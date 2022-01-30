Netflix Dominates Nielsen Top Ten List For Streaming Hours, But 'Encanto' Makes A Big Debut For Disney

A list put out by research firm Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) showed how many hours were streamed of top shows and movies on major streaming platforms for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022. Here are the results and why they’re important.

What Happened: The list from Nielsen estimates streaming hours on the world's biggest platforms: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Hulu and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

These were the top ten streamed shows for the week:

Cobrai Kai (Netflix): 2.42 billion minutes

The Witcher (Netflix): 1.83 billion minutes

Emily in Paris (Netflix): 1.11 billion minutes

The Wheel of Time (Amazon): 630 million minutes

Hawkeye (Disney+): 539 million minutes

Queer Eye (Netflix): 466 million minutes

Lost in Space (Netflix): 452 million minutes

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+): 389 million minutes

Stay Close (Netflix): 349 million minutes

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix): 338 million minutes

For movies, these were the top ten most streamed by minutes:

Encanto (Disney+): 2.20 billion minutes

Don’t Look Up (Netflix): 2.02 billion minutes

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Disney+): 378 million minutes

Being the Ricardos (Amazon): 371 million minutes

The Lost Daughter (Netflix): 355 million minutes

The Unforgiveable (Netflix): 323 million minutes

Red Notice (Netflix): 288 million minutes

Back to the Outback (Netflix): 275 million minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+): 260 million minutes

Jungle Cruise (Disney+): 229 million minutes

Nielsen also ranks the top ten acquired shows, where Netflix held nine of the top ten positions with shows like NCIS, Cocomelon, Criminal Minds and Seinfeld. Disney+ had the tenth most popular acquired show for that particular week with Bluey.

A ranking of the top ten streamed programs by minutes has Netflix ranked first with Cobra Kai and holding eight of the top ten positions.

Disney took the second spot with Encanto and Amazon ranked ninth overall with Wheel of Time.

Why It’s Important: The streaming wars continue to heat up, and companies are spending more on content to boost subscribers and keep them engaged for longer periods of time on their platforms over rivals.

Netflix ended the recent quarter with 222 million paid memberships, adding 8.3 million in the fourth quarter. The streaming giant acknowledged competition increasing and saw shares fall on weaker guidance.

Disney+ showed strength in the recent Nielsen report, with Encanto topping the movie list and several other programs ranking in the top ten. Investors should take note that The Book of Boba Fett ranks eighth in minutes-viewed for shows despite only one episode being available in that given week, versus at least six for each of the other shows on the list.

The strength of Encanto, The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye, shows that Disney is seeing success in using its streaming platform for original content produced by its multiple studios and using some of its well-known intellectual property like Marvel and Star Wars. Disney+ had 118.1 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Netflix recently announced it was raising prices for its streaming plans. Given the strong dominance in the streaming space, this shouldn’t come as a surprise and could help boost overall revenue.

Netflix also has sequels to many of its top streamed shows of all-time coming out soon, including new seasons of Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

The Nielsen report may also show that Amazon Prime, Apple Plus TV and Hulu are lagging behind the leaders.