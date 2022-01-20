 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Falls On Q4 Earnings Results: Here's Why And What Investors Need To Know
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
Share:
Netflix Falls On Q4 Earnings Results: Here's Why And What Investors Need To Know

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is selling off in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

What Happened: Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, which beat the estimate of 82 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion, which came in slightly below estimates.

Operating margin came in at 8%, representing a six percentage point decrease year-over-year. The streaming giant said it ended the quarter with 222 million paid memberships after adding 8.3 million in the fourth quarter.

"We slightly over-forecasted paid net adds," Netflix said. The company reported 8.5 million net adds in the same quarter last year.

"Even in a world of uncertainty and increasing competition, we’re optimistic about our long-term growth prospects as streaming supplants linear entertainment around the world," Netflix said.

See Also: Why Netflix Stock Could Plummet Unless Bulls Step In Following Q4 Earnings

What's Next: The stock may be under pressure as a result of the company's weak guidance. 

Netflix said it expects first-quarter earnings of $2.86 per share, which is well below the estimate of $3.45 per share. The company expects first-quarter revenue of $7.903 billion versus the estimate of $8.08 billion.

Netflix acknowledged that increased competition may be affecting its marginal growth, but reaffirmed its confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We continue to manage our business for the long term and under the belief that pleasing our members will lead to strong value creation for our fellow shareholders."

NFLX Price Action: Netflix is making new 52-week lows in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock was down 18.1% in after-hours trading at $416.38.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Recap: Netflix Q4 Earnings
Why Netflix Stock Could Plummet Unless Bulls Step In Following Q4 Earnings
If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Netflix Stock In The Last 10 Years
Netflix Q4 Earnings In Focus In The Options Market
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: streamingEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com