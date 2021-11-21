Here Are The Top 10 Most Watched Movies On Netflix Of All Time

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscribers can often view the top ranked movies on the platform each day with an updated list of popular and top ten titles.

To find out what the top movies are for a given month or quarter, most investors and subscribers had to rely on third party data that wasn’t official from the streaming platform.

Netflix is now sharing its most popular movies with a new website that shows the top ten movies watched each week for various countries and an updated list of the top ten movies based on their first 28 days on the platform.

Here are the all-time top ten movies ranked by hours viewed in the first 28 days on the Netflix platform:

Bird Box: 282.0 million hours

282.0 million hours Extraction: 231.3 million hours

231.3 million hours The Irishman: 214.6 million hours

214.6 million hours The Kissing Booth 2: 209.3 million hours

209.3 million hours 6 Underground: 205.5 million hours

205.5 million hours Spenser Confidential: 197.3 million hours

197.3 million hours Enola Holmes: 189.9 million hours

189.9 million hours Army of the Dead: 186.5 million hours

186.5 million hours The Old Guard: 185.7 million hours

185.7 million hours Murder Mystery: 169.6 million hours

Related Link: Nettflix Q3 Earnings Highglights Subscriber Gain, Revenue Beat And A Mind Boggling 'Squid Game' Metric

Why It’s Important: Netflix will update its top ten lists each Tuesday, ranking movies based on viewership from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

The rankings will highlight how well original content and acquired content is performing on Netflix, including a list of how many weeks each title has appeared in the top ten list.

“Red Notice,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot had 148.7 million hours watched in its first week, coming in first in the initial ranking. The title has a strong shot at appearing on the all-time top ten rankings if it keeps its momentum.