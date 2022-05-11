Here Are The Ten Most Watched Netflix Series Of All-Time

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX has created a website to show its top ten most-watched movies and television shows based on the first 28 days of release, weekly viewership and based on over 90 different countries.

Top Ten Series: Netflix data shows the top ten series for both English language and non-English language productions.

Here are the top ten English language series based on viewership in the first 28 days on the platform. Netflix ranks each season of a series as a separate unit.

Bridgerton: Season 1: 625.5 million hours

625.5 million hours Stranger Things 3 : 582.1 million hours

: 582.1 million hours The Witcher: Season 1: 541.0 million hours

541.0 million hours 13 Reasons Why: Season 2: 496.1 million hours

496.1 million hours 13 Reasons Why: Season 1: 475.6 million hours

475.6 million hours Maid: 469.1 million hours

469.1 million hours You: Season 3: 467.8 million hours

467.8 million hours You: Season 2: 457.4 million hours

457.4 million hours Stranger Things 2: 427.4 million hours

427.4 million hours Sex Education: Season 3: 418.8 million hours

Here are the Top Ten Non-English series based on their first 28 days on the platform.

Squid Game: Season 1: 1.65 billion hours

1.65 billion hours Money Heist: Part 4: 619.0 million hours

619.0 million hours Money Heist: Part 3: 426.4 million hours

426.4 million hours Money Heist: Part 5: 395.1 million hours

395.1 million hours Lupin: Part 1: 316.8 million hours

316.8 million hours Elite: Season 3: 275.3 million hours

275.3 million hours Who Killed Sara?: Season 1: 266.4 million hours

266.4 million hours Elite: Season 4: 257.1 million hours

257.1 million hours Lupin: Part 2: 214.1 million hours

214.1 million hours Dark Desire: Season 1: 213.8 million hours

While Netflix doesn’t specify its overall top ten series, the two lists can create a list of the top ten series of all-time on Netflix based on the first 28 days hours viewed.

Squid Game: Season 1 : 1.65 billion hours

: 1.65 billion hours Bridgerton: Season 1 : 625.5 million hours

: 625.5 million hours Money Heist: Part 4 : 619.0 million hours

: 619.0 million hours Stranger Things 3 : 582.1 million hours

: 582.1 million hours The Witcher: Season 1 : 541.0 million hours

: 541.0 million hours 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 : 496.1 million hours

: 496.1 million hours 13 Reasons Why: Season 1 : 475.6 million hours

: 475.6 million hours Maid : 469.1 million hours

: 469.1 million hours You: Season 3 : 467.8 million hours

: 467.8 million hours You: Season 2: 457.4 million hours

Related Link: Here Are The Top Ten Most Watched Movies On Netflix Of All Time

Why It’s Important: Netflix is working on creating a second season with the director of “Squid Game,” a move that could be accelerated with adding additional content from the director to the streaming platform. "Squid Game" now has a sizable lead as the most watched series of all-time on Netflix.

The new metrics from Netflix count on total hours viewed, as opposed to tracking the number of people who watched at least two minutes of a show, which might not have been as accurate.

Netflix also hopes the new top ten lists, which are updated each Tuesday, could increase engagement from viewers based on what is hot and trending.

This article was originally published in November 2021.