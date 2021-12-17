20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 47.5% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Ipsen and GENFIT reported an exclusive licensing agreement for Elafibranor.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 23% to $3.05 in pre-market trading on reports suggesting Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $15 price target.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) rose 15.9% to $92.10 in pre-market trading. Oracle is in talks to acquire Cerner, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 15.2% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 12.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 123% on Thursday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive CHMP opinion for Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, for the treatment of uterine fibroids.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 6.8% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. BEST completed the sale of its Express business in China.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 5.8% to $24.26 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics shares jumped 22% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 5.6% to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global Shipping America, last month, named Mr. Shi Qiu as Chief Technical Officer.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 5% to $250.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 24.8% to $0.3670 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 16.7% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical, last month, reported Q3 EPS of $0.05.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares fell 9.5% to $98.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 8.6% to $4.45 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that Chinese Regulators are planning to ban online brokerage firms like Futu Holdings and UP Fintech Holding from offering offshore trading services to mainland customers.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares fell 8.6% to $0.96 in pre-market trading.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) fell 7.8% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results..
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) shares fell 7.8% to $0.8026 in pre-market trading.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 7.7% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 36% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with Bujia, which agreed to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next five years.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 6.3% to $35.00 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that Chinese Regulators are planning to ban online brokerage firms like Futu Holdings and UP Fintech Holding from offering offshore trading services to mainland customers. The company, meanwhile, said it has repurchased more than US$70 million worth of its American depositary shares.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 5.7% to $22.12 in pre-market trading. United States Steel said it projects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $1.65 billion for the fourth quarter, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.13 billion amid a slowdown in orders.
