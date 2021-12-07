 Skip to main content

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) rose 23.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Monday. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 20.4% to $517.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 16.5% to $22.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 Lavendar trial of trofinetide in Rett Syndrome. Trofinetide met co-primary efficacy endpoints and key secondary endpoint.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 14.4% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 14.1% to $0.6899 in pre-market trading. SuperCom, last week, announced a new electronic monitoring contract in Texas.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 11.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 27% on Monday.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 10.3% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) rose 9.8% to $8.04 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 9.7% to $42.10 in pre-market trading. GlaxoSmithKline said that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from preclinical studies.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 9.3% to $12.10 in pre-market trading. Jumia said 2021 Black Friday GMV reached $150 million, up 30% year over year.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 9% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 8.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 8.2% to $3.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares rose 6.4% to $15.66 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 15.2% to $12.76 in pre-market trading. Insignia Systems shares jumped 200% on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 11.6% to $154.00 in pre-market trading. Coupa Software reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares fell 10% to $6.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 9.7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Monday.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares fell 8.4% to $0.4122 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 6.7% to $45.23 in pre-market trading. Valneva shares, last week, commented on data published from the COV-Boost COVID-19 vaccine trial, saying it believes 'it is likely that the short interval between the second shot and booster shot could have adversely impacted the results for VLA2001.'
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 6.8% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after climbing over 30% on Monday.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 6.6% to $7.77 in pre-market trading.

