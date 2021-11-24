28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) rose 51% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 38.6% to $0.5820 in pre-market trading after Nasdaq granted the company 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement. The company also entered into favorable credit deal.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) rose 32.5% to $3.79 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies Oxy, on Tuesday, posted a Q3 loss of $2.5 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) rose 29.6% to $7.26 in pre-market trading. Pasithea Therapeutics shares jumped 153% on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for the treatment of resistant depression in adults.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares rose 15.8% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 71% on Tuesday.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) rose 15.1% to $31.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) rose 13% to $8.80 in pre-market trading. Gracell Biotechnologies shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company reported members of its senior management team intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company ADSs in the open market over the next 3 months.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 11.9% to $19.27 in pre-market trading after tumbling 39% on Tuesday. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) rose 10.6% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. IsoRay recently reported quarterly losses of $0.02 per share.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 10.1% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares rose 9% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 7.2% to $34.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 7.1% to $0.8640 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently said it regained compliance with NASDAQ continued listing requirements.
Losers
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 26.7% to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Jefferies downgraded Nordstrom from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $48 to $30.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 25.8% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after jumping over 80% on Tuesday.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 21.1% to $10.41 in pre-market trading. iSpecimen shares jumped over 48% on Tuesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 21.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 19.7% to $18.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 19.2% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 17.8% to $42.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $48.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 16.8% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after jumping around 105% on Tuesday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 15.8% to $14.34 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 163% on Tuesday after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 14.9% to $3.76 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Tuesday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 13.8% to $262.00 in pre-market trading. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares fell 13.6% to $8.64 in pre-market trading after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 12% to $5.05 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled 'Oral testosterone ester formulations and methods of treating testosterone deficiency comprising same.'
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 10.1% to $5.91 in pre-market trading after the company received anticipated letter from Nasdaq regarding form 10-Q filing.
- Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Tuesday.
