5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.51 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 9.79 Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 7.82 Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 7.02 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.05

Companhia De Saneamento's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.21, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

UGI has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.13, which has decreased by 93.47% compared to Q2, which was 1.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.96%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 3.12% in the previous quarter.

Enel Americas's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.11%, which has increased by 7.85% from 4.26% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Energy Co of Minas Gerais experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q1 and is now 0.22. Energy Co of Minas Gerais does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 1.94, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.58. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.