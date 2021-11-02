 Skip to main content

Notable Xerox Holdings Insider Makes $17M Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Notable Xerox Holdings Insider Makes $17M Buy

Carl Icahn, 10% Owner at Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX), made a large insider buy on October 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Icahn purchased 972,210 shares of Xerox Holdings at at prices ranging from $17.83 to $17.93. The total transaction amounted to $17,376,975.

Following the transaction, Icahn now owns 32,114,891 shares of Xerox Holdings, worth $609,219,482.

Xerox Holdings shares are trading up 2.1% at $18.97 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Xerox Holdings's Insider Trades.

 

BZI-IT Carl Icahn Insider sells

