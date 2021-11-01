5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

IDW Media

The Trade: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) Director Howard Jonas acquired a total of 4018669 shares at an average price of $3.60. The insider spent $2,304,000.00 to buy those shares. The insider also disposed a total of 3378669 shares.

What’s Happening: IDW, during September, reported a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.

What IDW Media Does: IDW Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with operations in publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution.

MIND Technology

The Trade: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Director Peter H Blum acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $1.70. The insider spent $17,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, in September, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What MIND Technology Does: MIND Technology Inc provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey, and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.

Live Current Media

The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC: LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 38581 shares at an average price of $0.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,859.22.

What’s Happening: Live Current recently signed a new marketing agreement with Think Ink Marketing.

What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

PHX Minerals

The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 36093 shares shares at an average price of $3.04. The insider spent $109,653.11 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have climbed around 29% since the start of the year.

What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

Staffing 360 Solutions

The Trade: Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Chairman and CEO Brendan Flood acquired a total of 85501 shares shares at an average price of $2.47. The insider spent $5,352.49 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Staffing 360 Solutions reported a $9.25 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

What Staffing 360 Solutions Does: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc operates in the international staffing sector. It is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build process through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations.