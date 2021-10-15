22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 39.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 24.4% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma recently restructured its joint venture with Lucida.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 13% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) rose 11.2% to $8.76 in pre-market trading.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) rose 8.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Air Industries Group reported a new $5.2 million long-term agreement for CH-53K heavy lift helicopter.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 8.2% to $13.69 in pre-market trading.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) rose 7.2% to $27.51 in pre-market trading. Meritor is expected to host a conference call to discuss Q4 results on Wednesday, November 17.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares rose 6.7% to $10.48 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 6.5% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital filed for $23 million offering via selling shareholders.
- Alcoa Corporation (NY AA) rose 5.4% to $51.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares fell 25.7% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 20.2% to $19.20 in pre-market trading. The company said the enhancement period for VMS Eve and VSS Unity will begin approximately one month later than anticipated, and commercial service is now expected to commence in Q4 2022.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 11.9% to $8.86 in pre-market trading.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares fell 9.4% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after the company priced 1.35 million shares at $7.5 per share in a secondary equity offering.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 8.1% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading. Teligent shares dipped around 40% on Thursday after the company announced it filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 7.7% to $6.44 in pre-market trading. Grove shares climbed over 39% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an Amazon aggregation division.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) fell 7.2% to $25.03 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 7.1% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) fell 6.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 5.5% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Thursday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 5.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas