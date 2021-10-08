 Skip to main content

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $130.00 $202.4K 8.9K 1.0K
TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $8.00 $30.1K 10.4K 863
TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $11.50 $29.9K 2.8K 628
ABT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $79.0K 463 625
ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $25.5K 19.2K 448
JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $93.0K 6.1K 310
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $455.8K 2.5K 250
ALNY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $45.0K 414 225
AVIR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $81.4K 46 210
TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $294.0K 205 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MDT (NYSE:MDT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 926 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 8957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 860 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 10405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 2818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 19273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 6174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.8K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALNY (NASDAQ:ALNY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVIR (NASDAQ:AVIR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 469 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.0K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

