16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 29.7% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of exclusive rights to PNP Therapeutics' development and commercialization of Gedeptin.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 25.5% to $0.6963 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics recently issued an update from the FDA Type A meeting regarding oral sulopenem.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.. (NASDAQ: GREE) rose 17.1% to $27.84 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) rose 11.5% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Tuesday.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 11.4% to $0.6998 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares rose 11% to $4.74 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the official formation of the Vivos Medical Consortium to advance OSA technology.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) rose 11% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Troika Media Group filed non-timely 10-k, saying revenue for FY21 was $16,192,000, down 34.2% year-over-year.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) rose 8.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 7.4% to $26.36 in pre-market trading. Lucid Air said on Tuesday after kicking off production of its electric vehicles in Casa Grande, Arizona that deliveries would begin in late October. The company, which went public in a SPAC with Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV, said it has secured over 13,000 reservations for its flagship electric sedan Lucid Air and plans to raise the production of the Dream edition to 520 vehicles.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 7.1% to $16.51 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $15 per ADS.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 5.5% to $0.2540 in pre-market trading. Farmmi's subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won an additional multi-product order for export to Israel.
Losers
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 12.9% to $18.00 in pre-market trading. Helbiz recently announced a multi-year partnership between its media arm, Helbiz Media, and digital entertainment company HiWay Media.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 8.6% to $0.5774 in pre-market trading after the company filed for offering of 101.7 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares fell 5.4% to $20.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares fell 6.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday. Happiness Biotech recently announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co Ltd and its subsidiary had signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co Ltd (Ruili) to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3.5% to $70.60 in pre-market trading. Micron Technology reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing guidance for the first quarter.
