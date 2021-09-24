Tesla's Elon Musk Sees Respite From Chip Crisis Soon
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk rebuffed the global auto chip crisis as a "short-term" problem that will be over by next year, CNBC reports.
- Musk previously acknowledged the impact of the crisis on its supply chain.
- At an Italian tech event joined by Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Musk expressed confidence in the chip fabrication plants that would likely resolve the crisis, Reuters reports.
- AlixPartners expect the crisis to affect the auto industry $210 billion in lost revenue, up from $110 billion.
- The important chipmakers like Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) expected the crisis to linger.
- The crisis compelled General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) to cut down on production.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.37% at $54.23 on the last check Friday.
