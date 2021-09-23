 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Semiconductor Chip Crisis To Cost $210B In Auto Revenue Loss
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Semiconductor Chip Crisis To Cost $210B In Auto Revenue Loss
  • The ongoing semiconductor crisis will likely cost the global automotive industry $210 billion in lost revenues in 2021, up from its May estimate of $110 billion, AlixPartners projects.
  • AlixPartners forecasts that production of 7.7 million units will be lost in 2021, up from 3.9 million in its May estimate.
  • The COVID-19 lockdowns in Malaysia and continued problems elsewhere have heightened the chip crisis.
  • The estimate also factors many extraordinary disruptions, including resin and steel shortages and labor shortages, sparing no error for automakers and suppliers.
  • Related Content: Toyota Cuts Production Outlook Owing To Chip Shortage
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.17% at $181.59 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

This Small-Cap EV Company Has Outperformed Ford, General Motors, Toyota Over The Last Five Years
This Nimble EV Stock Has Outperformed Tesla And Other Major Automakers In September
One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History
BMW, XPENG and Worksport Switching Gears Forward
Tesla Autopilot Probe Expands As NHTSA Asks Other Automakers For Data
GlobalFoundries To Ramp Up Auto Chip Production, Discloses Additional $6B Investment: Nikkei Asia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com