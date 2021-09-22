 Skip to main content

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:46am   Comments
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dipped 29.9% to close at $8.36 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% yesterday.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dropped 17.4% to close at $5.08 after gaining 14% on Monday.
  • Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) fell 16.4% to settle at $3.22.
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) declined 13.2% to settle at $2.37.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 12.9% to settle at $3.4850.
  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) dropped 12.2% to close at $189.30 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 12% to close at $4.10 after jumping 66% on Monday.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) dropped 11.7% to close at $3.48. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) declined 11.4% to settle at $17.08.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 11.2% to close at $2.86 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) dropped 10.9% to close at $8.24.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares declined 9.4% to settle at $4.36.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 8.3% to settle at $11.03
  • after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 7% to close at $7.49. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 6% to close at $45.60. Alcoa plans restart of aluminum smelting capacity at Alumar in Brazil.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

