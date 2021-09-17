 Skip to main content

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 5:28am   Comments
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) shares tumbled 26.5% to settle at $22.48.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 23.8% to close at $20.99 as the company disclosed results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab.
  • Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares dipped 23.1% to close at $12.50 on Thursday. The company presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co's Keytruda in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) declined 21.4% to close at $12.34 after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 20% to settle at $20.81. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) dropped 17.5% to close at $5.16.
  • PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) fell 14.4% to close at $35.91. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 a share.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) dipped 14.3% to close at $12.15. Ayala Pharmaceuticals highlighted presentation of preliminary clinical data from ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial and announced pre-clinical proof of concept data for enhanced activity of AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies in adenoid cystic carcinoma.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) declined 14% to close at $12.55.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 12.8% to settle at $2.60 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) dropped 12.5% to close at $23.94.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dipped 11.6% to close at $23.53. Berkeley Lights dropped around 19% on Wednesday in reaction to a bearish short report on the stock from Scorpion Capital.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 11.3% to close at $6.29 as gold prices dropped amid a rise in the US dollar.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) dropped 10.9% to close at $36.13.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 7.8% to close at $5.68 as gold prices dropped amid a rise in the US dollar.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 7% to close at $4.23 after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 6.2% to close at $2.41. The company recently announced definitive agreement to acquire food production & processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 5.9% to close at $3.35. Pasithea Therapeutics shares declined around 29% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.

