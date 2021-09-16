20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) rose 59.7% to $51.30 in pre-market trading. IronNet Cybersecurity emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 38.3% to $13.83 in pre-market trading amid high WallStreetBets interest.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 28% to $2.47 in pre-market trading following news of updated results for its DKN-01 plus tislelizumab showed 'compelling' activity in first-line patients with gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) rose 20.5% to $15.16 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) rose 15.3% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. The company recently announced its revenue forecast for the second half of 2021.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 13.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 13.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted data presentation for European Society of Medical Oncology.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 11.3% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) rose 10% to $18.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced approval for a plan of partial liquidation related to sale of Walden E-Learning, special cash distribution of $7.01 per share.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) rose 9.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after a SEC filing showed CEO Fred Hand purchased 511,387 shares of the company's common stock at an average price of $1.76.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) rose 9.5% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Wednesday.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 8.2% to $6.49 in pre-market trading after the company signed a Letter of Intent to enter Panama.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 6.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Tuniu, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 373.1% year-on-year, to RMB161.0 million ($24.9 million).
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) rose 5.1% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) shares fell 17.8% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares fell 13.9% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company presented interim clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 alone or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. The company recently announces definitive agreement to acquire food production & processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 6.5% to $3.33 in pre-market trading. Pasithea Therapeutics shares declined around 29% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares fell 5.3% to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 5.1% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
