 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Share:
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) rose 59.7% to $51.30 in pre-market trading. IronNet Cybersecurity emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 38.3% to $13.83 in pre-market trading amid high WallStreetBets interest.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 28% to $2.47 in pre-market trading following news of updated results for its DKN-01 plus tislelizumab showed 'compelling' activity in first-line patients with gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) rose 20.5% to $15.16 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) rose 15.3% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. The company recently announced its revenue forecast for the second half of 2021.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 13.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 13.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted data presentation for European Society of Medical Oncology.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 11.3% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida.
  • Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) rose 10% to $18.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced approval for a plan of partial liquidation related to sale of Walden E-Learning, special cash distribution of $7.01 per share.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) rose 9.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after a SEC filing showed CEO Fred Hand purchased 511,387 shares of the company's common stock at an average price of $1.76.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) rose 9.5% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Wednesday.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 8.2% to $6.49 in pre-market trading after the company signed a Letter of Intent to enter Panama.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 6.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Tuniu, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 373.1% year-on-year, to RMB161.0 million ($24.9 million).
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) rose 5.1% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) shares fell 17.8% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease.
  • Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares fell 13.9% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company presented interim clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 alone or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. The company recently announces definitive agreement to acquire food production & processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 6.5% to $3.33 in pre-market trading. Pasithea Therapeutics shares declined around 29% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares fell 5.3% to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 5.1% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AERI + AGIL)

Aerie Pharma Reports Mixed Bag On Phase 2 Dry Eye Trial
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Analyzing AgileThought's Volatility
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Economy Adds 235,000 Jobs In August
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com