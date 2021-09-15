Walgreens And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday despite better-than-expected inflation data as stocks continue to sell off following August strength.

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.84% to $447.88 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.74% to $378.05

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.74% to $378.05 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.68% to $348.82

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Chevron Corporation (NASDAQ: CVX) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Wednesday.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

