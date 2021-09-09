 Skip to main content

This Athleisure Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Amazon And Alibaba
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
This Athleisure Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Amazon And Alibaba

When you think of athleisure and yoga pants, you probably think of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). Now, you can add an amazing six-month investment to that list.

Since March 2021, Lululemon stock's six-month return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular electric vehicle and e-commerce companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

See Also: Why Lululemon Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today

Lululemon designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. 

Lululemon sells its products through more than 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present: 

  • Alibaba is down from $238.14 a share to $168.94 for a return of -29.06%
  • Ford is up from $12.57 a share to $12.88 for a return of 2.47%
  • Tesla is up from $673.58 a share to $756.53 for a return of 12.31%
  • Amazon is up from $3,062.85 a share to $3,530.26 for a return of 15.26%
  • And finally, Lululemon is up from $298.35 a share to $429.42 for a return of 43.93%

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

