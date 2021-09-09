 Skip to main content

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 9:46am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Citigroup (NYSE:C) - P/E: 7.18
  2. Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) - P/E: 4.16
  3. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) - P/E: 2.11
  4. OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) - P/E: 2.01
  5. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) - P/E: 7.06

Most recently, Citigroup reported earnings per share at 2.85, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 3.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.0%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 2.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q1 to 0.53 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.75%, which has decreased by 0.54% from 9.29% last quarter.

Most recently, Eagle Point Credit Co reported earnings per share at 0.32, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.73%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 10.73%.

Most recently, OFS Credit reported earnings per share at 0.69, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.44%, which has increased by 0.38% from 15.06% last quarter.

StoneCastle Financial looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.4, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.88%, which has decreased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 7.27%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

