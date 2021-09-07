Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. President Biden on Thursday will lay out a six-pronged strategy aimed at stopping the spread of the Delta variant, Bloomberg reported.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.36% to $451.46

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.36% to $451.46 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.14% to $382.11

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.14% to $382.11 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.76% to $351.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM), Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the top losers for the Dow.

Elsewhere On The Street

