Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. President Biden on Thursday will lay out a six-pronged strategy aimed at stopping the spread of the Delta variant, Bloomberg reported.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.36% to $451.46
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.14% to $382.11
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.76% to $351.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM), Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the top losers for the Dow.

Elsewhere On The Street

El Salvador's government had to pull its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet off from the application stores after finding its servers could not manage all the users who flocked to the app… Read More

Apple made a new all-time high on Tuesday morning. The stock broke up and went on a blue sky run from an ascending triangle Benzinga called out on Aug. 16… Read More

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the cryptocurrency market dropped lower. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin led the market, both dropping lower by a significant percentage… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

