 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) - P/E: 6.8
  2. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) - P/E: 0.99
  3. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) - P/E: 1.29
  4. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) - P/E: 0.42
  5. Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.89

Most recently, Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.8, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.58. Voyager Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Baudax Bio has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.21, which has increased by 22.22% compared to Q1, which was -0.27. Baudax Bio does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.22, whereas in Q1, they were at -1.08. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.63, which has decreased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.42. Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Forte Biosciences has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.43, which has decreased by 19.44% compared to Q1, which was -0.36. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (VYGR + BXRX)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com