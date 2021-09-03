Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to $359.57

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Friday.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

