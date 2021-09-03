 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to $359.57 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Friday.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

After offering the ability to trade crypto last year, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is exploring ways to let users trade individual stocks, according to reports… Read More 

The S&P 500 dipped lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported one of the most disappointing monthly jobs reports in recent history… Read More

A lot has changed since Benzinga last spoke with Kevin O’Leary, businessman, author, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + CSX)

Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500
Stakeholders Detail Worries, Support On CSX Plan To Acquire Pan Am Railways
Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100
Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones
Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones
Workday And Lam Research Lead The QQQ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com