Apple Beefs Up Arcade Library With 2 New Titles As Gaming Gears Up For 'Defining Year'

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) subscription gaming service Apple Arcade is adding two new titles to its library.

What Happened: Apple Arcade is adding “Baldo: the Guardian Owls,” an action-adventure title, and racing game “Asphalt 8: Airborne+” this Friday.

Baldo: the Guardian Owls from Na.p.s. Team involves traveling through a “magical land” while unraveling mysteries and puzzles, as per the game’s description.

Asphalt 8 Airborne+ from Gameloft boasts of 400 million players and features rich graphics and intense arcade gameplay. Players have the option to customize bikes and cars from Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini with over 2,300 decals.

Gameloft is promising a real-time multiplayer mode “as soon as possible.”

Why It Matters: Apple Arcade has grown to over 200 titles and is available for a month-long test drive free of cost.

Players can opt for a $4.99 per month subscription to the iPhone maker’s gaming service or alternatively gain access through the Apple One bundle which costs $14.95 for an individual plan or $19.95 for family access.

The Tim Cook-led company is not the only one concentrating on gaming. Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) gaming unit came out with the massively multiplayer online game “New World” last month. Pre-orders are open for that title.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is gearing up to launch cloud gaming service to Xbox consoles later in 2021 just in time for the holiday season.

Last month, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) brought its cloud gaming service to Apple’s iPhones and iPads through a web app.

Notably, Apple has faced criticism from Microsoft in the past for denying entry to its cloud gaming app on the App Store.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also barred the entry of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook’s gaming app to its app marketplace.

Apple’s troubles aside, 2021 would be a “defining year” for gaming, as per Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian who said the present era reminded him of the social media platform’s “Surging Days.”

Price Action: Apple shares closed mostly flat in the regular session at $149.62.

