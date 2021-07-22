Users Say Their Nvidia Graphics Cards Are Getting Bricked By Amazon MMO Game

Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) massively multiplayer online game, or MMO — “New World” — said Wednesday it will release a patch for its closed beta to reassure players after hardware failure reports emerged.

What Happened: New World announced via Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform that “New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API.”

“We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing.”

Amazon’s New World said that, while hundreds of thousands of people played the game’s beta and millions of total hours were played, they received a few reports of hardware failures from players using “high-performance graphics cards.”

Some players had reported that their Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) manufactured RTX 3090 graphics cards were bricked after they played New World, the Verge reported.

Many of the cards were said to have been manufactured by EVGA, the Verge reported citing the New World subreddit.

Why It Matters: New World is set to launch on August 31. The closed beta began July 20 and will continue until August 2.

Amazon issued a statement that acknowledged that they have two customer service reports on 3090 failures, the Verge reported.

“We do provide user select-able (sic) settings to reduce graphics, which correspondingly reduces GPU load, if the player desires,” as per the statement.

The RTX 3090 was released as a part of the GeForce RTX 30 series in September 2020. At the time its top-end model was priced at $1,499 and base model at $499.

An alternative application for the 3090 graphics card is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining as the 24GB variant can mine that cryptocurrency at up to 120 Mh/S.

