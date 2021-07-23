Facebook Introduces Cloud Gaming For Apple Gadgets Via App: Verge
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is launching its nascent cloud gaming service to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and iPads through a web app, the Verge reports.
- Users can add the app to their home screens.
- The app offers simple web games like Solitaire and match-threes and streams more graphically intensive titles like racing games.
- Interestingly, Apple prohibits third-party developers from steering their users to websites featuring purchasing mechanisms that Apple does not own.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 6.18% at $372.90 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs The VergeNews Tech Media