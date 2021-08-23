 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
  • Enterprise cloud platform Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUNcollaborated with HID Global to integrate and offer its Smart Workplace Solution to customers using HID's access control solutions.
  • Integration of Phunware's Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo will increase employee engagement, reduce employee applications for customers and simplify each employee's daily experience, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global Matt Bennett said.
  • The arrangement will accelerate organizations to become more efficient and secure, while Phunware will enable a more frictionless office experience by turning every mobile device into a mobile concierge, Phunware CEO Alan S. Knitowski said.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBjust juiced up the remote working culture with the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners shortly after Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE: CRM) proposed Slack Technologies initiatives.
  • Related: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT),  Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, too, remain focused on driving their hybrid work initiatives.
  • Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 2.82% at $0.89 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: Phunware Announces Collaboration With Cox Communications To Deliver Mobile Smart Hospital Solution
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Phunware's Stock Is Getting Hammered Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com