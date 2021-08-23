Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
- Enterprise cloud platform Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) collaborated with HID Global to integrate and offer its Smart Workplace Solution to customers using HID's access control solutions.
- Integration of Phunware's Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo will increase employee engagement, reduce employee applications for customers and simplify each employee's daily experience, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global Matt Bennett said.
- The arrangement will accelerate organizations to become more efficient and secure, while Phunware will enable a more frictionless office experience by turning every mobile device into a mobile concierge, Phunware CEO Alan S. Knitowski said.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) just juiced up the remote working culture with the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners shortly after Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE: CRM) proposed Slack Technologies initiatives.
- Related: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, too, remain focused on driving their hybrid work initiatives.
- Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 2.82% at $0.89 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
