Salesforce Announces Slack Initiatives To Drive Work Productivity After $28B Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Salesforce Announces Slack Initiatives To Drive Work Productivity After $28B Acquisition

Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE: CRM) and Slack Technologies announced a digital headquarters to drive work productivity irrespective of location, marking the debut of Slack-First Customer 360 to connect employees, customers and partners in a single platform.

Slack Connect will help companies securely work with external partners, vendors and customers.

It's Salesforce.com's first set of features that integrate Slack's products, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Tableau, Venturebeat reports.

The initiative aims to close deals, resolve cases and optimize sales campaigns.

Salesforce introduced Account and Deal Slack rooms and Automated daily briefs to Sales Cloud and Swarming and Expert Finder in Service Cloud to drive remote work productivity.

The announcements follow Salesforce's acquisition of Slack for $27.7 billion. 

Salesforce aims to tap Slack's ability to speed up and automate various Salesforce tasks, TechCrunch reports.

CRM Price Action: CRM shares were down 0.29% at $248.47 in Tuesday trading. 

 

