Slack Juices Up Hybrid Work Race With New Features: Bloomberg
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) released new features to help people work with their colleagues irrespective of office or home, intensifying hybrid work competition, Bloomberg reported.
- Slack Huddles will allow casual audio conversations across channels and direct messages on the workplace communications platform.
- Other features include creating and playback video and audio recordings with a full transcript and an employee directory called Slack Atlas.
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently revealed design changes to its Teams platform to improve remote workers’ interactions in meetings.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) will acquire Germany-based Kites GmbH to improve language translation abilities on its videoconferencing service.
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google revealed updates to its Workspace productivity suite, including new tools for its Meet videoconferencing system.
- Slack’s new features will be available on different timelines for different customer plans. Slack Huddles will be open Wednesday to paid customers.
- Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) will acquire Slack for $27.7 billion. Salesforce sold $8 billion worth of bonds to fund the acquisition partly.
- Price action: WORK shares traded lower by 0.59% at $44.47 on the last check Wednesday.
