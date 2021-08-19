How Facebook Is Improving The Remote Working Experience?
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has introduced the Horizon Workrooms app for its Oculus Quest 2 headset owners in its bid to become a “metaverse” company, Facebook blogged.
- Facebook is going notches higher than Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to tap the remote workers.
- Features like the mixed-reality desk and keyboard tracking, hand tracking, remote desktop streaming, video conferencing integration, spatial audio, and the new Oculus Avatars aim to drive productivity.
- One can join a meeting in VR as an avatar or dial into the virtual room from the computer by video call. It has exclusive room layouts for different tasks.
- It can aggregate up to 16 people virtually irrespective of physical distance. A maximum of 50 workers attending meetings with headsets and can use virtual whiteboards to sketch out ideas.
- Users can use their hands for convenience and a better work experience.
- Every room in Workrooms comes with a place on the web to capture notes and action items while in a meeting, share links and files, and chat with the team. Users can sync Microsoft Outlook or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google Calendar to schedule meetings and send invites.
- Facebook has been using Workrooms to meet internally for about a year.
