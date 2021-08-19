21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares rose 86.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30th , 2021 and issued a business update.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 32% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. Eros STX Global shares jumped around 28% on Wednesday following a Deadline report titled 'Eros STX And Amazon Prime Video Expand Output Deal To South Africa; STX Re-Ups Theatrical Deal.'
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares rose 26.6% to $62.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly sales. The company’s total payment volume came in at $1.5 billion, up 319% year over year.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) rose 24.8% to $17.64 in pre-market trading. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Coherus BioSciences, disclosed positive interim results from the pivotal study CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) rose 16.4% to $11.52 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech shares jumped over 189% on Wednesday on abnormally-high volume following the company's recent listing on the Nasdaq.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 14.9% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Wednesday. The company recently released Q2 results.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares rose 12.9% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) rose 8.7% to $21.60 in pre-market trading after reporting record results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) rose 7.8% to $16.18 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares fell 22.1% to $17.84 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 49% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company received an IND response from the FDA. The company said it believes the results of the response support further research on MMS019 as a treatment against SARS and influenza.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Wednesday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 12.7% to $43.46 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed its earnings for the first time as a public company. The company’s total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million in the second quarter, while reporting a net loss of $502 million, versus net income of $58 million in the year-ago period. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 8.8% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 22% on Wednesday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. The company recently released Q2 results.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 7.5% to $6.66 in pre-market trading after gaining over 67% on Wednesday.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 6.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly earnings and sales.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 6.3% to $13.05 in pre-market trading. NRx Pharmaceuticals gained around 12% on Wednesday in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares fell 6.2% to $14.80 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 6.1% to $26.19 in pre-market trading. Callon Petroleum, earlier during the month, announced plans to acquire the leasehold interests and related oil, gas, and infrastructure assets of Primexx Energy Partners and its affiliates.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares fell 6% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. DouYu International recently reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 5.7% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on regulatory development.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas