Moderna And Netease Gain In A Mixed Day For The Markets
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors weigh Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data, infrastructure news and recent earnings.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.18% to $368.73
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.08% to $442.15
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.27% to $351.15

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Monday.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

