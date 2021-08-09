Moderna And Netease Gain In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors weigh Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data, infrastructure news and recent earnings.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.18% to $368.73

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.18% to $368.73 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.08% to $442.15

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.08% to $442.15 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.27% to $351.15

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Monday.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reached a new all-time high of $126.32 on July 23 but sold off almost 7% after its third-quarter earnings beat failed to propel the stock into a blue sky run… Read More

Tesla, Inc's. (NASDAQ: TSLA) clout will likely make the Indian government come around, if reports are to be believed… Read More

A leading iGaming operator is being acquired by the online sports betting company present in the most states… Read More