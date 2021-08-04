 Skip to main content

What Is Fueling The AMD Rally?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:33am   Comments
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) extended gains to a fifth straight day and closed 3.6% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session.

What Happened: Advanced Micro Devices shares also hit a new 52-week high of $114.85 on Tuesday after the chipmaker announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mac Pro desktop computers.

In addition, the company’s shares likely benefited after Bloomberg reported that UK regulators may block rival chipmaker Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) $40 billion acquisition of UK-based chipmaker Arm Ltd. due to national security concerns.

See Also: How This Trader Is Playing AMD Following The Breakout

Momentum From Q2 Results: AMD’s shares have been picked up momentum after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results last week.

Retail Interest: AMD is seeing high interest from retail investors and was the third-most discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night. The forum, which has 10.7 million users, is best known for driving the rally in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and other heavily shorted stocks earlier this year.

Intel Production Woes: In June, CNBC host Cramer noted that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) delaying production of one of its newest chips, code-named Sapphire Rapids, was “another reason” to buy shares in AMD. The delay by Intel is seen as creating an opportunity for AMD to gain market share.

High-Profile Customers: AMD secured Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google as its high-profile customers in June.

Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares closed 3.6% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $112.56.

Read Next: Why 3 AMD Analysts Are Projecting Continued Market Share Gain Following Blowout Q2

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

