fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.58
363.02
+ 0.43%
DIA
+ 2.15
346.20
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 2.69
434.91
+ 0.61%
TLT
-0.19
150.86
-0.12%
GLD
-0.24
169.85
-0.14%

Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
August 3, 2021 12:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro.

Mac Pro users also have the option of choosing the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card, a dual-GPU configuration that leverages high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology to deliver outstanding levels of compute performance, said in the company's press release.

"We developed the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs to unleash professionals' creativity and help them bring more complex and compute-intensive projects to life, from animating 3D film assets to compositing 8K scenes to game development," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

AMD's stock was trading about 3.8% higher at $112.77 per share on Tuesday. The stock set a new 52-week high earlier today of $112.91 and has a 52-week low of $72.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With AMD's Stock Reaching An All-Time High Monday?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $109.82 Monday afternoon in sympathy with ON Semiconductor, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. read more

What's Going On With AMD's Stock Today?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading higher Thursday on continued strength following the company's better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The stock also broke the $100 resistance level and continued upward. read more

What's Up With Xilinx Shares Today?

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $138.21 after its merger partner AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported strong Q2 results. Xilinx reports Q1 results after the close today. read more

Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company late Tuesday announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.  read more