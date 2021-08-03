Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro.

Mac Pro users also have the option of choosing the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card, a dual-GPU configuration that leverages high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology to deliver outstanding levels of compute performance, said in the company's press release.

"We developed the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs to unleash professionals' creativity and help them bring more complex and compute-intensive projects to life, from animating 3D film assets to compositing 8K scenes to game development," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

AMD's stock was trading about 3.8% higher at $112.77 per share on Tuesday. The stock set a new 52-week high earlier today of $112.91 and has a 52-week low of $72.50.