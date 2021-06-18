After Tesla, AMD Scores Customer In Google: What You Need To Know

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google announced the launch of T2D on Thursday.

What Happened: “Google Cloud today announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors,” the Chipmaker said in a statement.

“According to Google Cloud, the T2D instance offers 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads.”

AMD claimed that the T2D instances using the EPYC processors excel at workloads including web servers, containerized microservices, data logging-processing, large-scale Java applications, and more.

T2D instances will be available in the third quarter, AMD said.

AMD shares ended 5.55% higher in Thursday’s regular session at $84.56. The shares rose another 0.45% in the after-hours trading.

Why It Matters: AMD stock is trading above the 50-day moving average and crossed above the 200-day moving average on Thursday, an indicator that it is turning bullish, said Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy on the company’s daily chart.

This is the second high-profile customer acquisition for AMD this month after it earlier scored with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The Elon Musk-led company confirmed this month that it will use AMD processors and graphics chips in the infotainment systems of its Model S and X vehicles.

As per AMD, the 3rd Gen EPYC processors allow Google Cloud customers to “seamlessly integrate workloads with their existing x86 ecosystems, enabling applications and frameworks to work with the T2D instances.”

“The new instances are offered in eight different predefined VM shapes, with up to 60 vCPUs per VM, and up to 4GB of memory per vCPU, making this technology ideal for scale-out workloads,” said the chipmaker.

Photo by Fritzchens Fritz on Flickr