These Stocks Are On The WallStreetBets Radar Today

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets has emerged as the most discussed stock on the forum with 1,010 mentions, followed by exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 791 mentions during the last 24 hours, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices and gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 457 and 332 mentions on the forum, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Why It Matters: Robinhood Markets is seeing high interest from retail investors after the stock surged more than 24% on Tuesday despite no major news from the company. Robinhood had allocated up to 35% of its IPO shares to its own retail traders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose after the company announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro.

Corsair Gaming shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while revenue beat estimates.

Moderna is seeing interest from retail investors after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the biotechnology company’s investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus in adults older than 60 years of age.

Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares closed 24.2% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $46.80 and further gained 11.7% in the after-hours session to $52.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.8% higher in the regular trading session at $441.15 but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $440.42.

Advanced Micro Devices shares 3.6% higher in the regular trading session at $112.56 and further rose more than 0.4% in the after-hours session to $113.03.

