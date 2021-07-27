 Skip to main content

Baidu And Lam Research Slip As The QQQ Finishes Lower Tuesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks pulled back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty while investors await this week's tech earnings.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.1% to $364.43
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.22% to $350.62
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.46% to $439.01

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) were among the top gainers Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares traded lower on Tuesday after the company’s second-quarter earnings beat failed to wow the market… Read More

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort initiated coverage on McDonald's with a Buy rating and a price target of $270… Read More

One of the leading e-commerce merchant partners is making it easier for companies to sell NFTs… Read More

