Baidu And Lam Research Slip As The QQQ Finishes Lower Tuesday
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks pulled back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty while investors await this week's tech earnings.
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.1% to $364.43
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.22% to $350.62
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.46% to $439.01
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) were among the top gainers Tuesday.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers for the QQQ.
Elsewhere On The Street
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares traded lower on Tuesday after the company’s second-quarter earnings beat failed to wow the market… Read More
McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort initiated coverage on McDonald's with a Buy rating and a price target of $270… Read More
One of the leading e-commerce merchant partners is making it easier for companies to sell NFTs… Read More
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas