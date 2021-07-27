Baidu And Lam Research Slip As The QQQ Finishes Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks pulled back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty while investors await this week's tech earnings.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.1% to $364.43

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.1% to $364.43 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.22% to $350.62

(NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.22% to $350.62 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.46% to $439.01

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) were among the top gainers Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

