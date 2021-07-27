fbpx

Is McDonald's Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

byAdam Eckert
July 27, 2021 3:50 pm
McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort initiated coverage on McDonald's with a Buy rating and a price target of $270.

Link's Take: Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link told CNBC she bought McDonald's about a month and a half ago because it had lagged the other stocks in the restaurant space.

McDonald's simplified its menu and enhanced its digital product, she said, and drive-thru numbers have been incredible.

The improvements the company has made should help accelerate its growth and improve its margins, she said.

Related Link: McDonald's Bulls Are Lovin' It: What's Next For The Stock?

McDonald's is set to report its quarterly financial results before the market opens Wednesday.

Price Action: McDonald's has traded as high as $245.05 and as low as $191.64 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.76% at $245.83.

Photo: courtesy of McDonald's.

