 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nvidia Shares Are Lower Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Why Nvidia Shares Are Lower Today

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were retreating Tuesday after a strong advance in the previous session.

The shares of the graphic chipmaker began trading on a split-adjusted basis Tuesday.

The company announced a 4-for-1 stock split May 21, and the decision to effect the stock split was later approved by its shareholders at the company's annual meeting held June 3.

A stock split effectively increases the outstanding shares and cuts the price, and this leaves the market capitalization unchanged. The additional number of outstanding shares will help boost liquidity and also make buying affordable for retail investors. A stock split is therefore considered a long-term positive.

Analysts and traders are optimistic about Nvidia's fundamentals given its dominant position in the graphics processor market and technological prowess.

NVDA Price Action: At last check, Nvidia shares were down 2.91% at $182.32. 

Related Link: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nvidia Bucks The Trend

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Nvidia, AMC, Or GameStop?
Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today
Rock Trading Founder Began His Trading Career When Disney Stock Was At $13. Here's What He Thinks About The Market Now.
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nvidia Bucks The Trend
Travel Stocks, Including Airlines, Hit Hard By Covid Fears, But Some Tech Stocks Show Strength
Nvidia Is Most Discussed On WallStreetBets As Chipmaker Shows Off Ray Tracing Tech, DLSS On Arm CPUs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Stock Split Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com