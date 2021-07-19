Nvidia Is Most Discussed On WallStreetBets As Chipmaker Shows Off Ray Tracing Tech, DLSS On Arm CPUs

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the talk of WallStreetBets forum Monday following a company-specific development.

Nvidia Soars On WSB Charts: Nvidia was the most commented on in the WallStreetBets forum of Reddit, with the percentage of comment volume at 8.5%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) was close behind, garnering 8.41% of the comment volume.

In terms of mentions, after SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), ContextLogic received the most mentions at 197 compared to 193 for Nvidia.

Related Link: Why Nvidia Has A New Street-High Price Target

What's Driving The Retail Interest: At Nvidia's virtual Game Developer Conference 2021, the company demoed GeForce RTX technologies on the Arm platform.

This, according to the company, shows how advanced graphics can be extended to a broader, more power efficient set of devices.

The two demos included "Wolfenstein: Youngblood" from Bethesda Softworks and "MachineGames," as well as "The Bistro" from the Open Research Content Archive. Both were demonstrated on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 Arm processor.

"The new platforms where we can deploy advanced graphics so gamers have more choice. The performance and energy efficiency of ARM CPUs with NVIDIA technologies can open an entirely new class of PCs," the company said.

GeForce RTX technologies — including GPU-accelerated ray tracing, Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, and other AI-powered innovations - have made a significant impact on real-time graphics since their introduction in 2018, Nvidia said.

DLSS uses AI to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for games.

NVDA Price Action: At last check, Nvidia shares were up 3.41% at $751.19.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.