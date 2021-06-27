This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

NYXOAH SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-01. NYXOAH SA will be offering 2,760,000 shares at a per-share value of $31.46 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $21.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Krispy Kreme, Inc. will be offering 26,667,000 shares at a per-share value of $22.5.

TORRID HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:CURV) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $21.0 with a 180-day lockup period. TORRID HOLDINGS INC. will be offering 8,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.5.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $11.0 and $13.0 with a 180-day lockup period. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi will be offering 56,740,000 shares at a per-share value of $12.0.

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-06-30. The company's price band is set between $38.0 and $42.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Xometry, Inc. will be offering 6,875,000 shares at a per-share value of $40.0.

LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-30. The company has a price range set between $24.0 and $27.0 with a 180-day lockup period. LegalZoom.com, Inc will be offering 19,121,000 shares at a per-share value of $25.5.

AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:AVTE) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-06-30. The company's price band is set between $13.0 and $15.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. will be offering 7,150,000 shares at a per-share value of $13.99.

Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-30. The company has a price range set between $13.0 and $14.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. will be offering 288,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $0.35.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-06-30. The company's price band is set between $16.0 and $18.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. EverCommerce Inc. will be offering 19,118,000 shares at a per-share value of $17.0.

Clear Secure, Inc (NYSE:YOU) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-06-30. The company's price band is set between $27.0 and $30.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Clear Secure, Inc will be offering 13,200,000 shares at a per-share value of $28.5.

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-06-30. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. CVRx, Inc. will be offering 6,250,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-30. The company has a price range set between $25.0 and $28.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Intapp, Inc. will be offering 10,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $26.5.

SentinelOne, Inc (NYSE:S) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-30. The company has a price range set between $26.0 and $29.0 with a 180-day lockup period. SentinelOne, Inc will be offering 32,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $2.75.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-30. The company has a price range set between $15.0 and $17.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC will be offering 15,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-06-29. The company has a price range set between $23.5 and $25.5 with a 180-day lockup period. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited will be offering 14,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $24.5.

What Are IPOs?

Initial public offerings, or IPOs, are the transitional processes of private companies deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on exchanges. IPOs typically offer companies the ability to build capital by distributing shares across the market. A company interested in becoming publicly tradeable must first meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.