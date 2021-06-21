21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) rose 47.2% to $56.86 in pre-market trading. CNH Industrial N.V
- (NYSE: CNHI) announced plans to acquire Raven Industries for $58 per share in cash.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares rose 38.8% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 15.6% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Luokung Technology shares jumped 22% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary eMapgo entered into a contract to deliver a new generation traffic control network and smart highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 11.5% to $5.64 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime reported total comprehensive loss of $0.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $9 million loss in the year-ago period. Its voyage revenues surged to $5.2 million from $2.3 million.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares rose 9% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining 2% on Monday.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 6.4% to $3.18 in pre-market trading. The company will join the Russell Microcap Index on June 28.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares rose 5.7% to $2.79 in pre-market trading.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 5.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Last week, OpGen’s CEO and COO bought shares of the company.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 5.3% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 2% on Friday.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) rose 5.1% to $17.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 5% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme A S shares dipped around 50% on Friday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.
- Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 5% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Friday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 4.3% to $3.43 in pre-market trading. Euro Tech, last week, declared $0.20 per share special dividend.
Losers
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 11.5% to $15.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from Phase 2 study of nezulcitinib in patients hospitalized with acute lung injury due to COVID-19.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7.4% to $26.79 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 7% to $29.94 in pre-market trading. Compass Point initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43.
- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) shares fell 6.2% to $16.14 in pre-market trading. AiHuiShou International, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares fell 5.7% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 5.4% to $611.59 in pre-market trading. China Central Bank said banks and payment firms must not provide services including opening accounts, registration, transaction, clearing and settlement for cryptocurrency related speculations.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 5.4% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares fell 5% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
