Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 16 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 89.69% to reach a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $185.64. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $172.35. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.87. The stock traded down 6.13%.
  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.53. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new yearly low of $69.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
  • NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $319.26. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $33.36 and moving down 0.24%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.51. The stock traded down 89.69%.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $84.01.
  • AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 2.66%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.75%.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

