Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters
- Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to provide 5G network equipment in Britain, Reuters reports.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The initiative marks European mobile operators’ attempt to replace Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Spain’s Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) and France’s Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) confirmed their discussions with Samsung.
- Britain previously ordered the removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027, akin to the U.S. embargo over national security concerns.
- Samsung is capitalizing on Europe to maintain its network equipment business growth following widespread 5G rollouts.
- Samsung snapped a $6 billion Sep deal with Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). Previously the market was ruled by Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Huawei.
- Telecom operators are gradually adopting the Open RAN, which permits mobile operators to combine equipment from multiple suppliers leading to higher flexibility and lower costs.
- Japan’s Rakuten Group Inc (OTC: RKUNF) (OTC: RKUNY) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have opted for open networks. Telefonica and Vodafone have also followed suit.
- Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.38% at $18.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.