 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters
  • Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to provide 5G network equipment in Britain, Reuters reports.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The initiative marks European mobile operators’ attempt to replace Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Spain’s Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) and France’s Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) confirmed their discussions with Samsung.
  • Britain previously ordered the removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027, akin to the U.S. embargo over national security concerns.
  • Samsung is capitalizing on Europe to maintain its network equipment business growth following widespread 5G rollouts.
  • Samsung snapped a $6 billion Sep deal with Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). Previously the market was ruled by Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Huawei.
  • Telecom operators are gradually adopting the Open RAN, which permits mobile operators to combine equipment from multiple suppliers leading to higher flexibility and lower costs.
  • Japan’s Rakuten Group Inc (OTC: RKUNF) (OTC: RKUNY) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have opted for open networks. Telefonica and Vodafone have also followed suit.
  • Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.38% at $18.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VOD + SSNLF)

Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
Samsung Yet To Decide On Budget Phone Production Halt: Bloomberg
US Urges UAE To Replace Adversary Huawei, Triggering Doubts On Lockheed Martin's F-35 Jet, Drone Sales: Bloomberg
Verizon Launches Commercial Private 5G In US: Reuters
Bosch Inaugurates $1.2B Factory to Counter Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage
Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com