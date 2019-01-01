QQQ
Range
7.72 - 8.03
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.48%
52 Wk
7.95 - 14.88
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.72
P/E
-
EPS
-16.98
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 10:06AM
Rakuten is a leading e-commerce and fintech service provider in Japan. It has built up a comprehensive Rakuten ecosystem in Japan, including Rakuten Ichiba for e-commerce, Rakuten Travel, Rakuten Card, Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and decided to become the fourth mobile network operator in Japan, started its full service in April 2020. Mergers and acquisitions in Internet and e-finance businesses have driven growth. The loyalty programme, Rakuten Super Points, has encouraged cross-use of services in its ecosystem. About 80% of revenue is generated from the Japanese market and the firm has been scaling back its unprofitable overseas business.

Analyst Ratings

Rakuten Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rakuten Group (RKUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rakuten Group (OTCPK: RKUNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rakuten Group's (RKUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rakuten Group.

Q

What is the target price for Rakuten Group (RKUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rakuten Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Rakuten Group (RKUNF)?

A

The stock price for Rakuten Group (OTCPK: RKUNF) is $8.0265 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:25:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rakuten Group (RKUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rakuten Group.

Q

When is Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Rakuten Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rakuten Group (RKUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rakuten Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Rakuten Group (RKUNF) operate in?

A

Rakuten Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.