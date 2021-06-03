Walmart Is Now Getting Into Streaming Hardware: How Will The Move Impact Roku Partnership?

One of the largest retailers in the world is launching new products for the streaming market, offering lower price points than competitors and a partner.

What Happened: New products are launching from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) next week, the company told TechCrunch after the company listed the products for sale on its website.

Walmart is offering a streaming stick under its onn. brand with a price point of $24.88.

The onn. streaming stick will offer full HD 1080P, Dolby Audio, DHMI extender and an AC adapter. It will also include a Google Assistant button and dedicated buttons for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned YouTube, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and HBO Max, the streaming platform from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

A 4K streaming device from Walmart under the onn. brand will include built-in Chromecast and additional features. The device has a listed price point of $29.88.

Other items sold by Walmart under its owned onn. brand include televisions, headphones, portable speakers, tablets and other electronics.

Devices from Walmart are available for sale in stores and on the company’s website.

Why It’s Important: Walmart has partnered with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) to create streaming equipment previously.

Roku makes an exclusive Roku Express 4K streaming player available for $34.99.

The new price point from Walmart undercuts the existing leaders in the streaming platform market. Roku’s cheapest option is the Roku Express at $29.99.

An entry-level Chromecast from Alphabet Inc. is offered at $29.99.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers its Fire TV Stick Lite for $24.99.

Offering the cheapest entry-level streaming device and being one of the largest physical and online retailers could be a winning combination for Walmart and help the company quickly gain market share in the segment.

The biggest question with Walmart’s new products could be if the existing partnership with Roku will continue or if Walmart will look to push the onn. brand instead.

WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart are trading down at $141.28 Thursday morning.

