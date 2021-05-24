fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.50
321.51
+ 1.68%
DIA
+ 1.91
340.13
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 4.19
410.75
+ 1.01%
TLT
+ 0.51
137.16
+ 0.37%
GLD
+ 0.34
175.70
+ 0.19%

Roku Shares Pop On Smart Home Rumors: What Investors Should Know

byChris Katje
May 24, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Roku Shares Pop On Smart Home Rumors: What Investors Should Know

Streaming device company Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) continues to grow its advertising revenue. The company could have another trick up its sleeve with further penetration into the smart home market.

What Happened: A new report from Protocol highlights Roku job postings, recent hires and acquisitions all pointing to developing smart home products in-house and through possible partnerships.

A Roku spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor but pointed out the company’s whole home audio licensing program.

Roku pulled a job listing for a “Director of Product Management, Home Technologies.” The role was seeking someone who could help develop Roku’s home technology product strategy, according to the report.

Roku hired Damir Skripic, who comes from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and has experience working with companies that had products in the smart home and smart home security markets.

A job posting from Roku is seeking a senior business development manager to help secure partnerships with existing smart home hardware manufacturers. This could help Roku partner with smart home companies to integrate the offerings into the Roku streaming and smart TV platforms.

Related Link: Roku Pulls YouTubeTV From Platform: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: Roku acquired Danish audio startup Dynastrom in 2017 and purchased the intellectual property assets for wireless networking from Blackfire Research in 2019.

Roku has launched several audio offerings like wireless speakers in 2018.

The company’s main revenue source remains advertising but Roku could be shifting to hardware once again to help make the company more competitive with offerings from Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) that can integrate smart home solutions into the television.

Roku could be seeking to both grow its user base and retain users from competitors, according to Protocol.

Price Action: Shares of Roku are up 6% to $350.80 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Virgin Galactic Shares Rocket Higher: What Investors Should Know

Shares of space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) are trading higher on Thursday on news out from the company for its planned timeline of taking passengers to space. read more

Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40,000

Decentralized project Internet Computer’s (ICP) token rallied over 45% in the 24 hours leading up to press time as the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) found its way back above the psychologically important $40,000 level post-carnag read more

'Amazon Pondering Deal to Buy MGM' -The Information

https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-pondering-deal-to-buy-mgm read more

Why Second Sight Medical, Lucira Health, RA Medical Are Moving Today

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) and Ra Medical Systems, Inc. read more