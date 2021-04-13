 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMD, Nvidia, Plug Power, Zoom, Peloton, DraftKings?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMD, Nvidia, Plug Power, Zoom, Peloton, DraftKings?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for AMD, Nvidia, Plug Power, Zoom, Peloton and DraftKings.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) moved in opposite directions Monday following multiple announcements from Nvidia's analyst day. Check out our technical analysis of the two charts to see which may be the better buy.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) have been in downtrends since hitting all-time highs on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, respectively.

The two fuel cell developers and manufacturers were boosted after President Biden’s inauguration and executive order that returned the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord... Read More

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. 

The Ark Innovation ETF purchased a total of 54,559 shares of communications technology company Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) during Monday’s session. Zoom shares closed lower by 0.35% at $321.51.  

Ark Innovation also dipped into popular growth stock names Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), purchasing 77,079 and 461,200 shares, respectively. 

Peloton closed slightly higher by 0.31% at $118.97. DraftKings finished lower by 6.87% at $58.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

