A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls Over 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed over 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO), Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE),GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR).

The current account report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on new home sales for February and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:25 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:45 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points to 32,469.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 18 points at 3,912.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 34.25 points to 13,037.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 29,869,510 with around 542,940 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 12,047,520 cases, while India reported a total of at least 11,686,790 confirmed cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 2.3% to trade at $63.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.2% to trade at $60.18 a barrel. The API’s report on crude inventories will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.3%, German DAX 30 dropped 0.4% while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%. The number of employed people in the UK dropped by 147,000 quarter-over-quarter to 32.37 million during the three months to January of 2021, while number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 86.6 thousand to 2.7 million in February.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.61%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.93% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.34%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%, while India’s BSE Sensex rose 1%.

Broker Recommendation

KeyBanc maintained IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $265 to $276..

IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose 2.5% to close at $248.07 on Monday.

Breaking News

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) reported the purchase of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) for $9.77 per share in an all-stock deal.

(NYSE: BANC) reported the purchase of (NASDAQ: PMBC) for $9.77 per share in an all-stock deal. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has entered a new two-year revolving credit facility agreement for $5.28 billion with a group of banks, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

(NYSE: BA) has entered a new two-year revolving credit facility agreement for $5.28 billion with a group of banks, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) reported the FDA approval of Zegalogue injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes.

